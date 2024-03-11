Oscars 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

March 11, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ | Oscar nominations 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, Greta Gerwig passed over for best director

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Best Picture