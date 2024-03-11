ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

March 11, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won in 7 of the 13 categories it was nominated for at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The Hindu Bureau

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” and Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Best Picture
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Director Christopher Nolan and Producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven win the Oscar for Best Picture for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Actor
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • ‘Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Actress
  • Annett Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Supporting Actress
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Supporting Actor
  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Best Director

Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for Best Director for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best International Feature
Director, Jonathan Glazer, winner of the Best International Feature for “The Zone of Interest”, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Best Animated Feature
Best Documentary Feature

Director Mstyslav Chernov, producers Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for “20 Days in Mariupol” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Costume Design
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Visual Effects

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima pose with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for “Godzilla Minus One” in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Best Live Action Short
Best Animated Short
Best Documentary Short
