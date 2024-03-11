GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oscars 2024 | Full list of winners (updating live)

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is expected to win big at the 96th Academy Awards, with Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ closely following

March 11, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

ALSO READ | Oscar nominations 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, Greta Gerwig passed over for best director

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Best Picture
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • ‘Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress
  • Annett
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Director
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best Adapted Screenplay
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives
Best Original Song
  • The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Original Score
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things
Best International Feature
  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers’ Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
Oscars 2024: Distinct styles, themes and creators make up this year’s Best Animated Feature nominees
  • The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Costume Design
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow
Best Production Design
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Sound
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Film Editing
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Cinematography
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
Best Live Action Short
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNERS
Best Documentary Short
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

