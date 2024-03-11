Oscars 2024 | Full list of winners (updating live)

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.
As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.
While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.
Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.
Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- ‘Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Annett
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
- I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
- The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNERS
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó