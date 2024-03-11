ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

March 11, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

Stone ousted frontrunner Lily Gladstone to claim her second victory at the 96th Academy Awards

Reuters

Emma Stone accepts the Oscar for Best Actress | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award, winning the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella - a woman revived from the dead, with the mind of little girl in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy, Poor Things.

The movie chronicles Bella's dramatic self-discovery and liberation - much of it through sex - first with a flamboyant lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel. Bella grows increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th-century Europe.

ALSO READ
‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

The 35-year-old Arizona native bested Native American Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening in Nyad, Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan in Maestro.

The 35-year-old actress scored her first Oscar for Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical, La La Land. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2014’s Birdman and 2018’s The Favourite.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone has said the role was her favorite of her career. The actress said she admired Bella's curiosity and her appreciation for the good and the bad.

ALSO READ
Oscars 2024: ‘Poor Things’ pulls off hattrick of wins
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US