Oscars 2024: Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award, winning the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella - a woman revived from the dead, with the mind of little girl in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy, Poor Things.
The movie chronicles Bella's dramatic self-discovery and liberation - much of it through sex - first with a flamboyant lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel. Bella grows increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th-century Europe.