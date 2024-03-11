Oscars 2024: Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

March 11, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

Stone ousted frontrunner Lily Gladstone to claim her second victory at the 96th Academy Awards

Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award, winning the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella - a woman revived from the dead, with the mind of little girl in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy, Poor Things. The movie chronicles Bella's dramatic self-discovery and liberation - much of it through sex - first with a flamboyant lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel. Bella grows increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th-century Europe. ALSO READ ‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

The 35-year-old Arizona native bested Native American Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening in Nyad, Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan in Maestro.

The 35-year-old actress scored her first Oscar for Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical, La La Land. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2014’s Birdman and 2018’s The Favourite.

Stone has said the role was her favorite of her career. The actress said she admired Bella's curiosity and her appreciation for the good and the bad.