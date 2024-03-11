Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for 'Oppenheimer', his first Oscar

March 11, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

Cillian Murphy earned his first Academy Award for his portrayal in Oppenheimer of the eponymous physicist who led the United States’ development of the atomic bomb during World War Two.

The win caps a successful awards season for the 47-year-old Irish actor, who also picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance. It was his first Oscar nomination.

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. For better or worse, we're all living in Robert Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said in his acceptance speech. "So I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

Murphy bested Colman Domingo for Rustin, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction. The Irish actor, though a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades, had always been a supporting player. This time, Nolan wanted him to lead.

Murphy, who lives in Ireland and keeps a low profile in Hollywood, had his biggest role to date playing the tortured, morally ambiguous Oppenheimer. He is also known for leading roles in films including 28 Days Later and crime series, Peaky Blinder.