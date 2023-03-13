ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ creates history, ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song

March 13, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

The win makes ‘RRR’ the first Indian feature production to win an Oscar

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: KEVIN WINTER

It’s time to go ‘Naatu Naatu,’ India! SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

The song competed against ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Composer Keeravani, along with lyricist Chandrabose, collected the award. Keeravani delivered his acceptance speech in the form of a re-written Carpenters song

The win also makes Naatu Naatu the first song from an Indian movie to win an Oscar. Earlier today, the Oscar ceremony couldn’t get enough of ‘Naatu Naatu’ as the track’s singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave a stellar performance at the ceremony. The performance got them a standing ovation.

Notably, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globe for the best song earlier this month. The win made RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

It is to be noted that ‘Jai Ho’, composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar, from the 2008 British film Slumdog Millionaire became the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories.

