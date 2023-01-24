Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ creates history, gets nod for Best Original Song

January 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

To much anticipation, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster epic RRRhas created history by being nominated for the 95th Academy Awards under the best original song for its track ‘Naatu Naatu’. The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose.

Other nominees under the category are ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Notably, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globe for the best song earlier this month. The win made RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.