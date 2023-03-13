ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ live performance gets standing ovation

March 13, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

This is the first time that a song from an Indian film was performed at the Academy Awards

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles couldn’t get enough of Naatu Naatu, as singers Rahul Sipligun and Kaala Bhairava, along with a group of dancers, performed the Oscar-nominated song from SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR live on stage.

They were introduced by presenter Deepika Padukone. This is the first time that a song from an Indian film was performed at the Academy Awards.

This evening, the song competes with ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once under the Best Original Song category.

Notably, the song won the Golden Globe for best song earlier this year The win made RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

