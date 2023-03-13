Oscars 2023 live: All the updates from the 95th Academy Awards

Here are all the updates of the winners from the ongoing 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angels

March 13, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony that could see A24’s indie blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once emerge as the big winner from the night, as it has 11 nominations, including acting nominations for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

The Best Film award is set to go down to the wire as well, with favourites such as The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front set to battle it out, while Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin could be in with an outside shot.

It could be anyone between Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler for the Best Actor prize, while Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will be the best bets for Best Actress.

But of course, all the focus will be on the three Indian nominees: Naatu Naatu from RRR and the two documentaries, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.