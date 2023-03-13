HamberMenu
Live

Oscars 2023 live: All the updates from the 95th Academy Awards

Here are all the updates of the winners from the ongoing 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angels

March 13, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony that could see A24’s indie blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once emerge as the big winner from the night, as it has 11 nominations, including acting nominations for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

The Best Film award is set to go down to the wire as well, with favourites such as The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front set to battle it out, while Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin could be in with an outside shot.

It could be anyone between Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler for the Best Actor prize, while Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will be the best bets for Best Actress.

But of course, all the focus will be on the three Indian nominees: Naatu Naatu from RRR and the two documentaries, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.

  • March 13, 2023 06:55
    ‘The Whale’ wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    Brendan Fraser’s jaw-dropping transformation gets the necessary recognition, but unfortunately, the winners become the first speech to get played off for taking too long.

  • March 13, 2023 06:49
    A musical break

    A musical performance of This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once takes over the stage, after which Jennifer Connelly and Samuel L. Jackson come on stage to give the next award.

  • March 13, 2023 06:41
    ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins best cinematography

    James Friend gives a very touching speech and thanks his family after he accepts the award from Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. All Quiet on the Western Front ruled the BAFTAs, and it’ll be interesting to see how many Oscars it ends up with.

  • March 13, 2023 06:35
    ‘An Irish Goodbye’ wins Best Live Action Short

    An absolute riot on stage as the directors request everyone in the auditorium to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the film’s star James Martin! All the A-listers join in the celebrations with huge grins in what is likely to go down as one of the best moments of the night.

    Filmmakers Ross White (L), James Martin (2nd L), Tom berkeley (2nd R) and Seamus O'Hara accept the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for "An Irish Goodbye" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • March 13, 2023 06:28
    ‘Navalny’ wins Best Documentary Feature

    The documentary film directed by Daniel Roher, which revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning, wins one of the most important awards of the night. Indian film All That Breathes unfortunately will have to settle for being one of the nominees which is still a remarkable achievement. The speech from the winners is strongly against Vladimir Putin, and Alexi Navalny’s wife, who is also present, says that her imprisoned husband was jailed for telling the truth and asks him to stay strong.

  • March 13, 2023 06:21
    A musical break

    A musical performance by Diane Warren and Sofia Carson gives us a break from the presenters, after which Kimmel manages to slip in another Will Smith joke, as Riz Ahmed and Questlove come to the stage for the next award.

  • March 13, 2023 06:15
    Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress

    Another award already for Everything Everywhere All at Once! Jamie Lee Curtis seems both surprised and ecstatic in equal measure, as she accepts the honour on stage.

    Jamie Lee Curtis wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

  • March 13, 2023 06:10
    Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor

    In an emotional speech, a teary Quan recollects his incredible journey from staying in a refugee camp to now ending up on Hollywood’s biggest stage. The audience gave him a standing ovation, as he yells, “This is the American dream!” and thanks his mom and family who are watching at home.

    No surprises here either, as Quan has been winning awards — and audiences — all over for his performance.

    Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

  • March 13, 2023 05:53
    ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature

    And the first award of the night - Best Animated Feature film goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, a surprise to nobody as the stunning film has been sweeping up the awards circuit.

  • March 13, 2023 05:51
    Kimmel warms up the audience

    Jimmy Kimmel kicks the show off with a typically hilarious monologue, with jabs at everyone from Nicole Kidman and Steven Spielberg, and of course, references The Slap from last year.

    “If anyone commits an act of violence onstage today, they’ll be punished by winning the best actor Oscar and then being allowed to make a 19-minute acceptance speech,” he goes, before stating that if speeches go on too long, a troupe of dancers from RRR will come onto embarrass the winner!

  • March 13, 2023 05:34
    ‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR arrive at the Academy Awards

    The stars of RRR made their mark on the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both looked striking in black, as they arrived to cheer for their film that has the track Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song. Having won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, it is a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.

