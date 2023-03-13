Oscars 2023 live: All the updates from the 95th Academy Awards

Brendan Fraser’s jaw-dropping transformation gets the necessary recognition, but unfortunately, the winners become the first speech to get played off for taking too long.
- March 13, 2023 06:55‘The Whale’ wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- March 13, 2023 06:49A musical break
A musical performance of This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once takes over the stage, after which Jennifer Connelly and Samuel L. Jackson come on stage to give the next award.
- March 13, 2023 06:41‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins best cinematography
James Friend gives a very touching speech and thanks his family after he accepts the award from Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. All Quiet on the Western Front ruled the BAFTAs, and it’ll be interesting to see how many Oscars it ends up with.
- March 13, 2023 06:35‘An Irish Goodbye’ wins Best Live Action Short
An absolute riot on stage as the directors request everyone in the auditorium to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the film’s star James Martin! All the A-listers join in the celebrations with huge grins in what is likely to go down as one of the best moments of the night.
- March 13, 2023 06:28‘Navalny’ wins Best Documentary Feature
The documentary film directed by Daniel Roher, which revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning, wins one of the most important awards of the night. Indian film All That Breathes unfortunately will have to settle for being one of the nominees which is still a remarkable achievement. The speech from the winners is strongly against Vladimir Putin, and Alexi Navalny’s wife, who is also present, says that her imprisoned husband was jailed for telling the truth and asks him to stay strong.
- March 13, 2023 06:21A musical break
A musical performance by Diane Warren and Sofia Carson gives us a break from the presenters, after which Kimmel manages to slip in another Will Smith joke, as Riz Ahmed and Questlove come to the stage for the next award.
- March 13, 2023 06:15Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress
Another award already for Everything Everywhere All at Once! Jamie Lee Curtis seems both surprised and ecstatic in equal measure, as she accepts the honour on stage.
- March 13, 2023 06:10Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor
In an emotional speech, a teary Quan recollects his incredible journey from staying in a refugee camp to now ending up on Hollywood’s biggest stage. The audience gave him a standing ovation, as he yells, “This is the American dream!” and thanks his mom and family who are watching at home.
No surprises here either, as Quan has been winning awards — and audiences — all over for his performance.
- March 13, 2023 05:53‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature
And the first award of the night - Best Animated Feature film goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, a surprise to nobody as the stunning film has been sweeping up the awards circuit.
- March 13, 2023 05:51Kimmel warms up the audience
Jimmy Kimmel kicks the show off with a typically hilarious monologue, with jabs at everyone from Nicole Kidman and Steven Spielberg, and of course, references The Slap from last year.
“If anyone commits an act of violence onstage today, they’ll be punished by winning the best actor Oscar and then being allowed to make a 19-minute acceptance speech,” he goes, before stating that if speeches go on too long, a troupe of dancers from RRR will come onto embarrass the winner!
- March 13, 2023 05:34‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR arrive at the Academy Awards
The stars of RRR made their mark on the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both looked striking in black, as they arrived to cheer for their film that has the track Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song. Having won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, it is a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.
COMMents
SHARE