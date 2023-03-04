ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham to host ‘Countdown to the Oscars’

March 04, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Singh and Graham are hosting the Oscar pre-show for the first time

The Hindu Bureau

Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham | Photo Credit: Instagram/Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham

Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham will host the Oscars pre-show event ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ prior to the main ceremony on March 12.

To be aired on ABC, ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ will feature lead-in highlights of Oscar nominees and presenters.

Hudgens, an actor and singer, is hosting the official pre-show for the second consecutive year. Singh and Graham are doing it for the first time.

Lilly Singh is an Indo-Canadian YouTuber, host, singer, dancer and author. She rose to international stardom under her YouTube persona ‘IISuperwomanII’. In 2019, Singh became the first person of Indian and South Asian origin to host a major American late-night late show (A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Graham is an American plus-size model and TV presenter. She is known for her advocacy of body positivity in the fashion industry.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast in India early on March 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US