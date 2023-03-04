Oscars 2023: Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham to host ‘Countdown to the Oscars’

March 04, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Lilly Singh, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham will host the Oscars pre-show event ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ prior to the main ceremony on March 12.

To be aired on ABC, ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ will feature lead-in highlights of Oscar nominees and presenters.

Hudgens, an actor and singer, is hosting the official pre-show for the second consecutive year. Singh and Graham are doing it for the first time.

Lilly Singh is an Indo-Canadian YouTuber, host, singer, dancer and author. She rose to international stardom under her YouTube persona ‘IISuperwomanII’. In 2019, Singh became the first person of Indian and South Asian origin to host a major American late-night late show (A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC).

Ashley Graham is an American plus-size model and TV presenter. She is known for her advocacy of body positivity in the fashion industry.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast in India early on March 13.