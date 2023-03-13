ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: India’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins Best Documentary Short Oscar

March 13, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

The documentary short film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga

The Hindu Bureau

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for “The Elephant Whisperers” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Award on Monday morning at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. This makes it the third Indian title to win under the category, after Period. End of Sentence and Smile Pinki

The Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to win the trophy.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Meanwhile, India’s nomination for the Best Documentary Feature, All That Breathes, lost the award to Navalny.

