Oscars 2023: IMDb shares list of top-rated Oscar-nominated Indian films

March 06, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards that is set to be held on March 13 (as per IST), IMDb has shared a list of top-rated Indian films that have been nominated for an Oscar across categories

The list begins with 1957’s Mother India, which was the first Indian film to be nominated for the Oscars, and traces other notable titles that have competed at the global stage.

This year, three Indian titles have been nominated for an Academy Award in three categories — ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR is nominated for the best original song, All That Breathes for the best documentary feature film, and The Elephant Whisperers for the best documentary short film.

The curated list includes a mix of feature films, documentaries, and documentary shorts that identify India as their country of origin and have been rated by IMDb users worldwide

IMDb’s Top-Rated Indian Films Nominated for an Oscar:

1. Lagaan- 8.1

2. RRR- 7.9

3. Salaam Bombay! - 7.9

4. Mother India - 7.8

5. Period. End of Sentence. - 7.4

6. The Elephant Whisperers - 7.3

7. Writing with Fire - 7.3

8. All That Breathes - 7