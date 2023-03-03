Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to present award; here’s the list of presenters

March 03, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will present an award at the upcoming Oscars 2023, where India is nominated in three categories -- Original Song, Documentary Feature and Documentary Short.

The Academy unveiled the list of presenters on Thursday night.

She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as ‘Naatu Naatu,’ the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for the Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika has previously represented India on a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

The actor is riding high on the success of her film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.