ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone arrives on the red carpet

March 13, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST

The ‘Pathaan’ actor will be presenting an award at the ceremony today

The Hindu Bureau

Deepika Padukone poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Deepika Padukone arrived on the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards on Monday morning in a stunning black gown. The actor will be presenting an award at the ceremony in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

She will be joined by a long list of presenters on the Oscars night. The list, in no particular order, includes Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.

Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Deepika has previously represented India on a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

The actor is riding high on the success of her film  Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled  Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, India’s morning started early today as the nation eagerly awaits to see if the three Indian titles on the final list win the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus  RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing under the Best Original song; Shaunak sen’s documentary  All That Breathes for the best documentary feature, and The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for Documentary Short Film category.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US