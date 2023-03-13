Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone arrives on the red carpet

March 13, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST

Deepika Padukone arrived on the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards on Monday morning in a stunning black gown. The actor will be presenting an award at the ceremony in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

She will be joined by a long list of presenters on the Oscars night. The list, in no particular order, includes Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.

Deepika has previously represented India on a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

The actor is riding high on the success of her film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, India’s morning started early today as the nation eagerly awaits to see if the three Indian titles on the final list win the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing under the Best Original song; Shaunak sen’s documentary All That Breathes for the best documentary feature, and The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for Documentary Short Film category.