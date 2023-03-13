March 13, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

The winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. The genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in its 11 nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

All Quiet on the Western Front won Oscars under the Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score categories. Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Whale

A lot to celebrate for India, as two of its three nominations won an Oscar today. The iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack of RRR by MM Keeravani won the Best Original Song award at the ceremony. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won under the Best Documentary Short category.

However, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes lost the Best Documentary Feature Award to Navalny.

Here’s the complete list of winners

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - WINNER

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - WINNER

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking (Sarah Polley) - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert) - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend) - WINNER

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers) - WINNER

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann) - WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause - Tell It Like A Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani) - WINNER

This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)- WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter) - WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley)- WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye - WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupile

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse - WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor) - WINNER

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett)- WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick