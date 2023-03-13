Oscars 2023: Complete list of winners (updating live)

The winners of the 95th Academy Awards is being announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States.
All eyes are on the genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once which has received 11 nominations in this year’s Oscars. Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin are also expected to win big this year.
India’s morning started early today as the nation eagerly awaits to see if the three Indian titles on the final list win the Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing under the Best Original song; Shaunak sen’s documentary All That Breathes for the best documentary feature, and The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for Documentary Short Film category.
Here’s the complete list of winners (updating)
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Applause - Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupile
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
