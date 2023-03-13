HamberMenu
Oscars 2023 carpet: Jamie Lee Curtis, Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing kick off glitzy affair

Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards

March 13, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST

AP
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards.

The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We're looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos.

Fan Bingbing poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Fan Bingbing poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.

“They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was,” she told E!

Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: John Locher

Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars' new off-white carpet.

Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

Lilly Singh also donned Siriano, who managed to salvage his Oscar looks last week after a pipe burst in his studio. Singh's magenta trouser look was topped with a long matching coat.

