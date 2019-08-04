Movies

Oscar-winning documentary maker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94

In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker is flanked by 35-year-old images of Bob Dylan

In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker is flanked by 35-year-old images of Bob Dylan   | Photo Credit: AP

Oscar-winning documentary maker D.A. Pennebaker has died at the age of 94.

Frazer Pennebaker said in an email his father died Thursday at his Long Island home from natural causes.

Pennebaker was an assistant early in his career on the movie “Primary,” a 1960 release about John F. Kennedy’s run for president that helped invent the modern political documentary.

“Don’t Look Back,” a chronicle of Dylan made in 1965, is considered the first major rock documentary.

In 2013, he was awared an Academy Honorary Award or “lifetime Oscar.”

