Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins ‘Alpha Gang’

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will be seen in a pivotal role in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy by Sasquatch Sunset filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner. As per Variety, the project will be launched at Cannes by MK2 Films (Anatomy of a Fall) handling international sales and CAA Media Finance handling North American distribution rights.

Alpha Gang marks the Zellner brothers' anticipated follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset, the buzzy absurdist comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough which was the talk of this year's Sundance Film Festival and is currently on release in the U.S. via Bleecker Street.

The official synopsis of Alpha Gang read, "The film follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950's leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy... until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion."

David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang as well as produce. Blanchett and Coco Francini are also on board as producers, through their Dirty Films outfit. Other producers include Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, and Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa.

