ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins ‘Alpha Gang’

Published - May 09, 2024 04:46 pm IST

‘Alpha Gang’ marks the Zellner brothers’ anticipated follow-up to ‘Sasquatch Sunset’, the buzzy absurdist comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough

ANI

Cate Blanchett. | Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will be seen in a pivotal role in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy by Sasquatch Sunset filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner. As per Variety, the project will be launched at Cannes by MK2 Films (Anatomy of a Fall) handling international sales and CAA Media Finance handling North American distribution rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in spy film ‘Black Bag’

Alpha Gang marks the Zellner brothers' anticipated follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset, the buzzy absurdist comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough which was the talk of this year's Sundance Film Festival and is currently on release in the U.S. via Bleecker Street.

The official synopsis of Alpha Gang read, "The film follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950's leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy... until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion."

ALSO READ:Cannes 2023: Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran, goes barefoot

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang as well as produce. Blanchett and Coco Francini are also on board as producers, through their Dirty Films outfit. Other producers include Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, and Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US