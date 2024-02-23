Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur to star in ‘Foundation’ season 3

February 23, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur is the new addition to the third season of 'Foundation'.

As per Variety, in 'Foundation', Kotsur will feature as Preem Palver, described as "the leader of a planet of psychics." The sci-fi series is being headlined by Lee Pace and Jared Harris. Also, the project marks Kotsur's return to Apple TV+ after he previously starred in the film 'CODA', which was distributed by the streaming arm of the tech giant.

In 2022, Kotsur won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in 'CODA'. He made history at the Oscars as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting, which came 35 years after his 'CODA' co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar for her leading role in 'Children of a Lesser God'.

Kotsur’s recent roles include an appearance as himself in the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and an appearance in Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’ He has also appeared in shows like ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Scrubs’ and ‘CSI: New York’.

‘Foundation’ first debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021, with the second season airing in 2023. The show is based on the ‘Foundation’ stories written by Isaac Asimov. Along with Harris and Pace, the cast also includes Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.