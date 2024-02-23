GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur to star in ‘Foundation’ season 3

In 2022, Kotsur won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in 'CODA'

February 23, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

ANI
Troy Kotsur in ‘CODA’

Troy Kotsur in ‘CODA’

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur is the new addition to the third season of 'Foundation'.

ALSO READ
‘Foundation’ renewed for third season at Apple TV+

As per Variety, in 'Foundation', Kotsur will feature as Preem Palver, described as "the leader of a planet of psychics." The sci-fi series is being headlined by Lee Pace and Jared Harris. Also, the project marks Kotsur's return to Apple TV+ after he previously starred in the film 'CODA', which was distributed by the streaming arm of the tech giant.

In 2022, Kotsur won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in 'CODA'. He made history at the Oscars as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting, which came 35 years after his 'CODA' co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar for her leading role in 'Children of a Lesser God'.

Kotsur’s recent roles include an appearance as himself in the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and an appearance in Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’ He has also appeared in shows like ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Scrubs’ and ‘CSI: New York’.

ALSO READ
‘Foundation’ season one review: A mesmeric and contemplative take on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi world

‘Foundation’ first debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021, with the second season airing in 2023. The show is based on the ‘Foundation’ stories written by Isaac Asimov. Along with Harris and Pace, the cast also includes Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.