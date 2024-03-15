Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan to star in action film ‘With Love’

March 15, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

The film marks Quan’s first major leading role in his 40 years in Hollywood

Actor Ke Huy Quan, best known for winning Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, will soon be seen in an action film titled With Love. Quan's first major leading role in his 40 years in Hollywood, the film will hit the theatres on February 7, 2025. Seasoned stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio is making his directorial debut with the film. The plot details have not been revealed yet. ALSO READ Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ Oscar speech did not get the thumbs up from pro-Israel producer

Quan has seen a boom in his acting career since winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. His emotional acceptance speech went viral, as he teared up speaking about his bumpy road to Oscar gold.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream," Quan said in his speech as reported by Variety.

Everything Everywhere All at Once went on to bring home seven statues at the 2023 Oscars, including best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actress, supporting actress, supporting actor and editing. The historic night made the film the most-awarded best picture winner since 2008's Slumdog Millionaire.

