Oscar-winner Charles Randolph to helm COVID-19 pandemic movie set in China

The feature will be on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in China’s Wuhan city

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in China’s Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project.

The film will examine “the dramatic weeks in China as the heroic medical community confronts a mysterious virus, soon to become a global pandemic.”

“I’m very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right. The deeper we dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. It’s one thing to fight a monster. It’s another thing to fight a monster in the dark,” Randolph said.

The writer, who penned Fox News drama Bombshell and won an Academy Award with Adam McKay for adapted screenplay for The Big Short, will be making his directorial debut with the yet-untitled COVID-19 movie.

SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin said they are looking forward to collaborating with Randolph.

“Charles takes us through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through. His vivid storytelling and insights are at the heart of this narrative. We couldn’t be more pleased to support his vision and directorial debut,” Penotti and Corwin said in a statement.

The project will be filmed in China, as well as other international locations, with local crews.