Oscar nominations 2021: The complete list

15 March 2021 17:45 IST

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 26

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday, for all the 23 categories.

David Fincher’s Mank tops the list with 10 nods. Also for the first time in Oscars history, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director. Zhao won the Golden Globe for Nomadland earlier this year. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before, and Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated.

Eight films were nominated for best picture: Mank, Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari, The Father and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Advertising

Advertising

India’s official Oscar entry this year was Malayalam film Jallikattu, which had failed to make it to the International Feature Film shortlist.

Here are the nominees in all categories:

Best Picture

“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers)

“Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers)

“Minari” (Christina Oh, Producer)

“Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers)

“Promising Young Woman” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers)

“Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers)

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Film Editing

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Cinematography

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

Best Costume Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Pinocchio," Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

“Emma,” Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Sound

“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

“Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

“Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Best Production Design

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

“Love and Monsters”, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Film

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited)

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

The announcement was available to watch on live on Oscars.org, as well as the The Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube social media platforms.

The Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 26, and will air at 5.30 am IST. The gala will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, and will take place in-person from various locations.