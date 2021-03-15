Oscar nominations 2021: Complete list (Updating live)

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 26

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday, for all the 23 categories.

Favourites for top honours include Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, David Fincher’s Mank, as well as others like Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman.

India’s official Oscar entry this year was Malayalam film Jallikattu, which had failed to make it to the International Feature Film shortlist.

Here are the nominees in all categories (updating):

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio," Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Cinematography

Best Director

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Film

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited)

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Song

Best Picture

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

The announcement was available to watch on live on Oscars.org, as well as the The Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube social media platforms.

The Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 26, and will air at 5.30 am IST. The gala will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, and will take place in-person from various locations.