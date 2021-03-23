Movies

Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ to release in India on April 2

Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’  

Director Chloe Zhao’s multiple Oscar-nominated film “Nomadland”, is all set to be released in India on April 2.

The film features Academy award-winner Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West after losing her job.

The Searchlight Pictures’ film has garnered six nominations at the Oscars including the best picture, best actress and the best director nod for Zhao.

The film is also nominated in seven categories at BAFTA and won the the best picture and best director at the Golden Globes Award 2021.

