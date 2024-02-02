GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oscar-nominated 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer's wife dies by suicide

According to law enforcement officials, Isabelle Thomas jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in West Los Angeles on Monday night and was found dead at the site when first responders arrived

February 02, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

ANI
Isabelle Thomas and Bradley Thomas.

Isabelle Thomas and Bradley Thomas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for BAFTA.

Isabelle, the wife of Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas, died by suicide on Monday at a Los Angeles hotel, as reported by TMZ. She was 39 years old.

According to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Isabelle died by suicide, with 'multiple traumatic injuries' recorded as the cause. According to law enforcement officials, Isabelle Thomas jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in West Los Angeles on Monday night and was found dead at the site when first responders arrived.

As per TMZ, Thomas and Isabelle, who married in 2018, have two children. TMZ's law enforcement sources also report that no suicide note was left behind. Her death is currently being investigated by the Medical Examiner's Office. Thomas is one of the producers of Martin Scorsese's recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Picture this year.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, received a total of ten nominations. He also worked as a producer on films such as There's Something About Mary, Shallow Hal, Hall Pass, and Clint Eastwood's 2018 feature The Mule. Thomas and Isabelle have attended red carpet Hollywood events and premieres together over the years, and they most recently appeared at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13 in Beverly Hills.

