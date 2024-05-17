Oscar Isaac to voice Jesus Christ in ‘The King of Kings’

Oscar Isaac will voice the part of Jesus Christ in animation film The King of Kings.

Seong-ho “Jay” Jang, a South Korean visual effects expert, is directing the film for MOFAC Animation. The cast also features stars like Kenneth Branagh and Uma Thurman, and Jojo Rabbit lead Roman Griffin Davis.

Alongside Isaac, Forest Whitaker has been cast in the role of the apostle Peter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The King of Kings is “loosely inspired” by a lesser-known Charles Dickens short story, The Life of Our Lord, about the life and times of Jesus.

The film’s story follows Charles Dickens and his son, Walter, on “a multi-dimensional adventure as the master storyteller engages his youngest son’s vivid imagination with the fascinating life of Jesus, his well-known trials and tribulations, and his notable colleagues and foes”, the report said.