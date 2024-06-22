Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan in talks to star in ‘Beef’ season 2

Netflix and A24's anthology series Beef is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season, with negotiations underway to secure Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan as its stars, following a stellar debut season that garnered widespread acclaim and multiple Emmy wins. Sources close to the production have revealed to Deadline that discussions are ongoing with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan to headline season 2 of Beef.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have already been confirmed to join the cast, adding further depth to the anthology's upcoming installment. While Netflix refrained from commenting on the negotiations involving Isaac and Mulligan, insiders familiar with the project disclosed to Deadline that season 2 will explore the dynamics of two feuding couples, promising a narrative rich in conflict and intrigue.

Initial reports obtained by Deadline speculated that the roles Isaac and Mulligan are negotiating were initially intended for Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, although those plans did not materialize. The second season of Beef has yet to receive an official greenlight, but with updates regarding negotiations progressing with Isaac and Mulligan, anticipation is building among fans eager to witness their potential collaboration in this acclaimed anthology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Isaac has recently garnered acclaim for his role in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He has also completed filming for Julian Schnabel's Hand of Dante, starring alongside Jason Momoa, and is currently engaged in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation where he portrays Doctor Frankenstein.

ALSO READ:Emmys 2024 | Steven Yeun, Ali Wong win best lead actor and actress for ‘Beef’

Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan, a three-time Oscar nominee, has been riding high on critical acclaim for her performance in Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper, which earned her rave reviews and a Best Actress Oscar nomination. She recently appeared in the Netflix film Spaceman alongside Adam Sandler.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.