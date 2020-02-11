‘Oru Kutti Kathai’: Vijay to sing for Anirudh Ravichander again in first 'Master' single

The first track from Vijay’s highly-anticipated Master has been titled Oru Kutti Kadhai, and will be released on Valentine’s Day at 5 pm.

The album marks the reunion of Vijay and composer Anirudh Ravichander after their hit Kaththi album.

Composer Anirudh also revealed the singer of the track to be Vijay himself, posting a picture of the two: "We’re back baby! Thalapathy #actorvijay sir, the Masster himself lends his voice to tell you guys a kutti kathai!"

The song is Vijay's next after the hit Verithanam from Bigil. The first look shows the actor with a Jack Daniel's hip flask, which could indicate it's a tipsy song, on the lines of his popular Vangana Vanakangana from Thalaivaa.

The title Oru Kutti Kathai marks resonance for fans of both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The former, as Vijay has a habit of narrating a ‘kutti kathai’ (shorty story) at recent audio launches, much to the delight of his fans. Whereas Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Oru kathai sollutama, sir?’ dialogue from Vikram Vedha is still fondly celebrated for its ‘punch’ quotient.

Vijay recently rejoined the sets of Master in Neyveli, after missing the shoot for a couple of days due to IT raids at his residence in Chennai. The actor took a rare selfie with his fans upon returning to the place of shoot, and later posted it on social media, which went viral.

Master also stars the likes of Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das, and is set for a April 2020 release.