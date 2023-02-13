ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Bloom to headline boxing thriller ‘The Cut’

February 13, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Bloom will play a boxer who comes out of retirement to vie for his championship title

PTI

Orlando Bloom | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

Orlando Bloom is set to essay the lead role in boxing thriller "The Cut".

According to entertainment website Deadline, Bloom will play a boxer who comes out of retirement to vie for his championship title.

"Metro Manila" helmer Sean Ellis will be directing the psychological thriller. Justin Bull has adapted the screenplay from a story by Mark Lane.

James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions are backing the project along with Bloom and Adam Karasick of Amazing Owl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Cut" will start filming sometime this year in Nevada.

Bloom recently wrapped production on Sony Pictures movie "Gran Turismo" and A24's "Wizards!".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US