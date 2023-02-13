Orlando Bloom to headline boxing thriller ‘The Cut’

February 13, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Orlando Bloom is set to essay the lead role in boxing thriller "The Cut".

According to entertainment website Deadline, Bloom will play a boxer who comes out of retirement to vie for his championship title.

"Metro Manila" helmer Sean Ellis will be directing the psychological thriller. Justin Bull has adapted the screenplay from a story by Mark Lane.

James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions are backing the project along with Bloom and Adam Karasick of Amazing Owl.

"The Cut" will start filming sometime this year in Nevada.

Bloom recently wrapped production on Sony Pictures movie "Gran Turismo" and A24's "Wizards!".