Orlando Bloom joins cast of Pete Davidson-led 'Wizards!'

Actor Orlando Bloom will feature alongside Pete Davidson in the upcoming movie "Wizards!".

Australian filmmaker David Michod, known for movies like "Animal Kingdom", "War Machine" and "The King", will direct the film, which also features Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris.

According to Deadline, Michod has also penned the screenplay, based on a story that he wrote with frequent collaborator and actor Joel Edgerton.

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

The details of Bloom's character are yet to be revealed.

"Wizards!" will be produced by Hollywood studio A24 and Brad Pitt's production banner Plan B Entertainment. The project is the fourth collaboration between the two companies after award-winning films such as "Moonlight", "Minari" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco".

Bloom, known for his appearances in blockbuster film franchises like "The Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings", will be next seen in the second season of his Amazon show "Carnival Row", which also stars Cara Delevingne.

He will also feature in action-thriller movie "Red Right Hand" with Andie MacDowell.