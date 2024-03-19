ADVERTISEMENT

Original ‘The Crow’ director disappointment over remake, says 1994 film is Brandon Lee’s legacy

March 19, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The new adaptation, set to be released in June, is directed by Rupert Sanders

PTI

Director Alex Proyas attends the “Gods Of Egypt” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 on February 24, 2016, in New York City. | Photo Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Alex Proyas, who made the original version of the upcoming remake The Crow, says he is not in favour of the film's remake.

The new adaptation, set to be released in June, is directed by Rupert Sanders and will feature Bill Skarsgard in the titular role.

ALSO READ
‘Rust’ movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Proyas said the 1994 original movie was a testament to the "legacy" of lead star Brandon Lee, who died when a gun malfunctioned during production, and it should remain like that.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers' work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes. The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain," the filmmaker wrote in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ crewmember dies in accident on set

The Crow by Sanders, a new take on James O'Barr's original graphic novel, also stars FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn and Jordan Bolger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US