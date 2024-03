Original ‘The Crow’ director disappointment over remake, says 1994 film is Brandon Lee’s legacy

March 19, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The new adaptation, set to be released in June, is directed by Rupert Sanders

Alex Proyas, who made the original version of the upcoming remake The Crow, says he is not in favour of the film's remake. The new adaptation, set to be released in June, is directed by Rupert Sanders and will feature Bill Skarsgard in the titular role. ALSO READ ‘Rust’ movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Proyas said the 1994 original movie was a testament to the "legacy" of lead star Brandon Lee, who died when a gun malfunctioned during production, and it should remain like that.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers' work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes. The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain," the filmmaker wrote in a Facebook post.