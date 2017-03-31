Ordinary lives, malleable memories

“How often do we tell our own life story? How often do we adjust, embellish, and make sly cuts?…”, mulls Tony Webster, the protagonist in Julian Barnes’s Booker Prize winning novel, The Sense of an Ending. The dialogue is retained in the trailer of the book’s adaptation, and seems to have resonated with its director Ritesh Batra. According to the 37-year-old filmmaker, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed film, The Lunchbox (2013), he did make several embellishments, if not sly cuts, of his own to the novel but retained the essence and the core of the story.

Speaking over the phone from New York, Batra excitedly informs us that the film is running for a fourth week in the country. For the filmmaker, the movie uncovers the extraordinary aspects of ordinary lives. It examines the interdependence of memory, time and history, while following the life of Tony Webster, who inspects his past after learning about the suicide of his close friend Adrian. Edited excerpts…

The Sense of an Ending is a complex and very literary novel, narrated in the first person by Tony. What made you see the possibility for an adaptation?

When I came onboard the project, there was a screenplay that Nick Payne had written. I loved what Nick had done with it and I also met Julian Barnes, the writer of the novel, and he said, ‘Go ahead and betray me’. Movies have to be told through relationships, books not necessarily so. Nick had already done ingenious inventions in that regard. The character of Susie, Tony’s daughter, was just mentioned in the book. She has her own life here. Her relationship with Tony was more fleshed out in the script. When Nick and I got together we worked on Tony and Margret’s [his ex-wife] relationship. We tried to root the story more in the present to see what we could get out of it. We tried to build relationships, and tell the story through them.

In the second part of the novel, you question Tony’s credibility and imperfect memory. But in a film, viewers can see more than what the narrator tells you. How did you then bring in that uncertainty?

Since movies have to be told through relationships, the other characters in the film like Margaret for instance is doing that. She is questioning Tony and his motives. Margaret is sort of his confidant. She is his ex-wife, as you know, from the book. That relationship is much more present in the movie. We’re trying to tell the same story Julian did but as a character study I am using these relationships rather than a strict point of view that the book does.

In the novel, Adrian’s reasons for committing suicide remains contentious, and is seen through a philosophical lens. Did you flesh out his internal conflict in your film?

In the book, Adrian explains his reasons and they’re very lucid and people may or may not have read into those reasons, but they still make a lot of sense. In the movie, we tried to make Adrian more of an enigma. If Tony wants to find Adrian’s diary and really find out why Adrian did what he did, then we cannot know why he did what he did. So we got rid of a lot of Adrian’s explanation about why he kills himself or wants to kill himself. We made him an enigma and hopefully that works and serves the movie better.

The past and the present are so interdependent in the story. Were you apprehensive of losing your viewers in flash backs?

Not apprehensive, but we had to be careful about it, because in this movie, we lead into the past for long periods of time — five minutes, sometimes seven minutes — which is a lot of screen time. So we embellished it with lot of elements that help us connect the past and the present. The performances being one. When you see the young Tony and the old Tony, you feel that they’re the same person and that’s important. Same with Veronica. We used a lot of magical realism, you know, like sometimes you’ll find the old Tony in young Tony’s world. The book is very nicely told in part one and part two, but in the movie those two parts are juxtaposed so we start in the present, go to the past and then come back.

The ending of the novel was widely debated and left many unanswered questions. Were you tempted to simplify it?

Movies and books have to be cousins, not siblings. Because we focused more on the present day and fleshed out the present day characters, we went a little forward after the ending of the book, which we were faithful to. I think it’s important to know what happened in the past and Tony’s responsibility in it but I think it’s also important to go ahead from there and say, ‘What after that? And what about your responsibility in your current life?’. So we took the story forward with Susie and Margaret, and also Veronica, because I was always in love with these characters and was interested in knowing, projecting or finding out what happens to these characters. Nick had done a wonderful job of that and I wanted to honour that. It’s not an easy adaptation.

How accessible is the movie to people who haven’t read the novel?

It has released in the U.S. A lot of people who haven’t read the book have liked the movie a lot. Those who have read the book, there’s a lot of debate about whether they like it or not. That’s always the case. The thing with cinema is that it’s flat, even if its 3D, it’s only two or three dimensional. But your relationship with literature is very different. Like when you read this book, you know the human brain has limitless dimensions. And it’s already a deep piece of work and you bring more depth to it as a reader. But cinema is flat, how do you bring that depth from the book to the screen? It comes from the writing, the performances, where the camera is kept. But at the end of everything it’s still a flat medium. So the movie has to be able to stand on its own and be its own thing. But the positive thing is that a lot of people who seen the movie, now want to read the book, which is really great I think.

Has Barnes seen the film?

Yes, he’s seen the final film and he sent me a really nice note saying that he loved it.

You are adapting another book, Kent Haruf’s Our Souls at Night. Do you feel bound by these novels while making your films?

It depends. Kent Haruf’s book lends itself more easily to adaptation and I feel like we were more close to the novel with that. At the end of the day, this movie has Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and them as those characters is slightly different than in the novel, because they come with over 50 years of cinema history on their shoulders. Robert’s version of that character is going to be different from anyone else’s version of that character. And the same goes for The Sense of an Ending. What you have to honour is the adaptation: the work that Nick did, Nick and I did, and then the actors and I did. In doing so trust that the DNA of the book is there in it, because the book is what got everyone together.