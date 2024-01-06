GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oprah Winfrey likely to adapt ‘The Covenant of Water’

Oprah Winfrey said that she has bought the rights to ‘The Covenant of Water’, written by Abraham Verghese

January 06, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey. | Photo Credit: AP

While her project The Color Purple is still doing wonders at the box office, Oprah Winfrey has set her eyes on her next movie. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she has bought the rights to The Covenant of Water, written by Abraham Verghese.

The plot is about an Indian family, which loses at least one person from each generation due to drowning. The well-known show host said, “she is going to have a hell of a time getting that done because it’s also a story about people of colour.” Oprah added that film’s performance at the box office would likely to have an impact on the future of other movies about Black or brown people.

“I think that everybody is so afraid and controlled by what they feel is going to work,” Oprah said about how studios might not be interested in complicated projects. “There is a great loss in people understanding the true power of storytelling that has brought us through eras in Hollywood where you could tell a story like The English Patient and you could tell a story like the original Color Purple and audiences would respond,” she further said.

