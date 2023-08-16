HamberMenu
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honoured at Academy Museum Gala

This year's event, the third such gala, received a green light from the striking actors and writers guilds

August 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

AP
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala on October 14, the museum announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Museum Gala has become a key fundraising event for the Los Angeles movie museum since its opening in 2021. This year's event, the third such gala, received a greenlight from the striking actors and writers guilds. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work stoppages.

Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers at the gala, which is being co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, Halle Berry and museum trustee Eric Esrailian.

After years of delays, the USD 484 million, Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum has established itself as a cultural mainstay in Los Angeles, attracting as many as 700,00 visitors a year.

