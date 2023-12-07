HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Oppenheimer’ to screen in Japan next year after atomic bomb controversy

The film was criticised for largely ignoring the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

December 07, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Reuters
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from ‘Oppenheimer.’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from ‘Oppenheimer.’ | Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/AP

Universal Pictures' Oppenheimerwill screen in Japan next year, a local distributor said on Thursday — a launch that had been in doubt amid criticism that the film largely ignores the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic about atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer has grossed over $950 million globally since its July opening.

ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ sparks social media controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture

The film will open in Japan in 2024, distributor Bitters End said in a statement, noting that the movie is "considered a front runner for various film awards." It did not give a specific date for the release.

ALSO READ: ‘Barbenheimer’: Why the ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenhemier’ phenomenon is a movie event for the ages

Many Japanese were also offended by a grassroots marketing campaign linking the movie to Barbieanother blockbuster that opened around the same time, with fan-produced images of the films' stars alongside images of nuclear blasts.

A #NoBarbenheimer hashtag trended online in Japan in August, prompting an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Bros.

The dropping of atomic bombs by the United States on Hiroshima and Nagasaki toward the end of World War Two resulted in more than 200,000 deaths.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.