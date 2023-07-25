‘Oppenheimer’ nude scene featuring Florence Pugh censored in India by CGI black dress

July 25, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

An intimate conversation featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has grabbed the spotlight on social media. Murphy plays the titular character J Robert Oppenheimer and Florence plays Jean Tatlock, a Communist party member with whom he had a messy affair.

In India and several other countries, the scene has been altered by the censor board. In the scene, Murphy’s character is seen sitting naked opposite Florence’s Jean. In the altered version shown in in India, Florence is covered with a computer-generated black dress while in the original, Florence is topless in the hotel-room conversation.

Pictures of the altered scene are all over social media, with several Indians upset with the Central Board of Film Certification’s decision to modify the scene. Nolan’s film was rated by U/A by the CBFC. Reports say the Indian censor board has removed two scenes, including a 15-minute sequence. Oppenheimer had received an R-rating in the United States.

The latest discussion comes only a few days after another scene from the film had triggered controversy in India. Nolan got the flak of shooting a sex scene with the well-known Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. Oppenheimer, while making love with Jean, is seen speaking the lines “I am become Death, destroyer of worlds”, which the theoretical physicist recalls later when world’s first nuclear weapon detonated during the World War II.

Oppenheimer alsostars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Alden Ehrenreich. The film, made on a budget of $100 million, has so far raked in $180 million.

