Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson to star in comedy series on 1970s erotic magazine

06 April 2021 16:16 IST

Streaming platform HBO Max has green lit “Minx”, a comedy series revolving around an erotic magazine for women.

The 10-episode half-hour show will star Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

The WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max gave the pilot order to the comedy series last September, reported Variety.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the story follows Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

While Lovibond is best known for films like “Oliver Twist” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Johnson’s credits include hit TV shows like “New Girl” and will be seen in the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya are also part of the cast.

Ellen Rapaport is credited as creator of the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante will executive produce via Feigco Entertainment.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Rapaport said working on “Minx” with such a talented cast was a dream come true.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” she said.

“We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.