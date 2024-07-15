ADVERTISEMENT

‘Operation Raahat’ teaser: Sarath Kumar goes on a rescue mission to Yemen in Major Ravi’s film

Published - July 15, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Written by Krishnakumar K, ‘Operation Raahat’ is a fictionalised take on the titular operation by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian nationals and foreigners from Yemen in 2015

The Hindu Bureau

Sarath Kumar in a still from ‘Operation Raahat’ | Photo Credit: Presidential movies/YouTube

We had previously reported that Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi is returning as a director after six years with a film titled Operation Raahat, starring Sarath Kumar. On Sunday, on the occasion of Sarath’s 70th birthday, the makers released a teaser of the film.

The video shows a burqa-clad Indian woman who is stuck in Yemen amidst rising tensions. As the Indian government attempts to rescue its nationals from the country, a highly-skilled solider is sent on a mission to Yemen.

Written by Krishnakumar K, Operation Raahat is a fictionalised take on the titular operation by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian nationals and foreigners from Yemen following the 2015 military intervention by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

With music scored by Ranjin Raj, the upcoming film also stars Malavika Menon and Roy Malamackal in pivotal roles. The film’s cinematography is done by Arjun Ravi, and the editing is by Don Max.

Produced by Ashlin Mary Joy under the banner of Presidential Movies International, Operation Raahat will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

