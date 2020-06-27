Online screenwriting workshop for aspiring writers

27 June 2020 15:47 IST

The workshop is conducted by John Edathattil who wrote the screenplay for Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Gunaa’

ScreenWrite.in is organising an interactive, live online screenwriting class on the subject ‘Good Idea To Great Screenplay’ in three parts on consecutive weekends in July (Saturdays and Sundays), beginning July 4. The 15-hour programme includes workshops designed to build screenwriting skills through writing exercises and movie reviews, a statement from screenwrite.in said.

Scenarist John Edathattil, better known as Sab John, will be the coach. He is the founder of screenwrite.in, and is famous for being the screenwriter of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Gunaa. Topics covered include character’s world, contrast and irony, research and consistency, exposition and rising action, character motivation and underlying motives, subtext and recaps, dealing chances and coincidences, hidden depths and character approach among others.

Admission closes on June 30. The medium of instruction will be in English. For more information, visit www.screenwrite.in or call 9840833689.

