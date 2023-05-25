ADVERTISEMENT

Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to open this year’s Kashish Film Festival

May 25, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The film, a queer romance, unfolds in reverse chronological order and follows the lead character, Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Pine Cone; filmmaker Onir

Filmmaker Onir’s Pine Cone will open this year’s edition of Kashish Film Festival, the largest queer film festival in South Asia.

ALSO READ
The cuts of Central Board of Film Certification run deep

Directed by Onir, Pine Cone is described as a ‘heartfelt exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery’. It showcases three stories told from the perspective of the lead character, Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. The stories are told in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999.

ALSO READ
Hiding behind monsters: spotting the queer in Hollywood’s horror movies

Talking about the film, Onir, who is openly gay, said in a statement, “ Pine Cone ... is a very special film to me as the process started when the Ministry of Defence did not approve one of my scripts that was inspired by a real story. So we started working on this story in 2021 so that we continue telling our stories and overcome resistance to our identity. Pine Cone comes from memories of love, loss, deceit and forgiveness.”

The screening of Pine Cone at Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival will take place on the opening day of the festival on June 7, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US