Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to be screened at the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

February 23, 2024

Filmmaker Onir’s movie Pine Cone is set to be screened at the 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival next month.

Reacting to the news, the filmmaker said that he is honoured to have his movie selected for the festival, which is known as one of the world's most significant queer film events. Pine Cone will be screened on March 21 and 22.

“This film is a labor of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. ‘Pine Cone’ is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQ+ narratives in cinema. I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to be in London for the screening," Onir said in a statement.

Pine Cone tells the story of a gay man through three decades of his life, and through relationships. It features newcomer actors Vidur Sethi, Hanun Bawra, Aniket Ghosh, Amit Gurjar, Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, and Sahib Verma in pivotal roles.

The film is written by Ashwini Malik and Onir, who has also backed the movie with Anish, Sanjay Suri, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg. It is a Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd presentation in association with Onir’s Anticlock Films.

The film previously won 'the Rainbow Stories award' at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and an 'Honorable Mention - Best Feature' at International South Asian Film Festival Canada.

