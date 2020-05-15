Onir goes live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

Onir got acquainted with Pedro Almodovar's cinema pretty late in life, but counts him as his most favourite contemporary filmmaker. Almodovar is someone he identifies with as a person as well as a filmmaker.

In today's Instagram Live session with The Hindu's cinema editor, Namrata Joshi, Onir will take us through the craft and concerns, the political consciousness and gaze of Almodovar and his engagement with the queer representation.

Tune in at 6 pm today on @thehinduweekend on Instagram