Onir goes live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

Onir got acquainted with Pedro Almodovar's cinema pretty late in life, but counts him as his most favourite contemporary filmmaker. Almodovar is someone he identifies with as a person as well as a filmmaker.
In today's Instagram Live session with The Hindu's cinema editor, Namrata Joshi, Onir will take us through the craft and concerns, the political consciousness and gaze of Almodovar and his engagement with the queer representation.
Tune in at 6 pm today on @thehinduweekend on Instagram
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism