‘One Piece’ WIT Studio remake reveals stunning first look at ‘The One Piece’

WIT Studio has unveiled the first look at The One Piece, their highly anticipated remake of the beloved anime, in a recent presentation that provided a glimpse into both the creative process and the production details. The announcement came during the second day of One Piece Day ’24, where the studio showcased new concept art and shared insights into the staff and production behind the series.

The new adaptation, a collaboration with Netflix, will reimagine the One Piece saga, beginning with the Romance Dawn arc. The stage event featured a detailed look at the project, including interviews with key staff members and a video tour of WIT Studio.

The team working on The One Piece includes some notable names in anime production:Leading the project are notable figures from the anime industry, including Director Masashi Koizuka, known for Attack on Titan, and Assistant Director Hideaki Abe from JUJUTSU KAISEN. Kyoji Asano, recognized for his work on Attack on Titan and SPY x FAMILY, along with Takatoshi Honda, who worked on In/Spectre and The First Slam Dunk, will handle Character Design and Chief Animation Direction. The series composition will be overseen by Taku Kishimoto, known for Ranking of Kings and Haikyu!!. Eri Taguchi will be responsible for Prop Design, while Shuhei Fukuda and Ken Imaizumi will focus on Action Animation. Tomonori Kuroda is the Art Director, and Yasuhiro Kajino will handle Creature Design and Concept Art.

The presentation highlighted the studio’s dedication to maintaining the essence of Eiichiro Oda’s original art style while incorporating modern animation techniques. Among the featured materials were character design sheets, pre-production sketches of iconic scenes from the East Blue arc, and a detailed 3D render of Shells Town.

A standout moment of the event was a full-color 3D render of Foosha Village, created using Unreal Engine. This render included notable locations from the series, such as the memorable spot where Luffy and Uta shared moments in One Piece Film: Red.

The first season of The One Piece will cover the entirety of the Romance Dawn saga, introducing audiences to the redesigned characters of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp. The new designs aim to stay true to Oda’s distinctive style.

WIT Studio President and Production I.G’s head recently acknowledged the challenge of adapting a series with over 1,000 episodes, noting that the remake is intended to complement the manga, original anime, and live-action adaptations. The studio is committed to expanding the One Piece universe while staying true to its roots.

Netflix describes The One Piece as a fresh take on the original manga, starting with the East Blue arc, promising fans an exciting new version of the classic story.

