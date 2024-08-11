GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘One Piece’ WIT Studio remake reveals stunning first look at ‘The One Piece’

The announcement came during the second day of One Piece Day ’24, where the studio also shared insights into the staff and production behind the series

Updated - August 11, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Concept art for WIT Studio’s ‘The One Piece’

Concept art for WIT Studio’s ‘The One Piece’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Eiichiro_Staff

WIT Studio has unveiled the first look at The One Piece, their highly anticipated remake of the beloved anime, in a recent presentation that provided a glimpse into both the creative process and the production details. The announcement came during the second day of One Piece Day ’24, where the studio showcased new concept art and shared insights into the staff and production behind the series.

‘One Piece’ anime becomes IMDb’s highest-rated TV show of 2024

The new adaptation, a collaboration with Netflix, will reimagine the One Piece saga, beginning with the Romance Dawn arc. The stage event featured a detailed look at the project, including interviews with key staff members and a video tour of WIT Studio.

The team working on The One Piece includes some notable names in anime production:Leading the project are notable figures from the anime industry, including Director Masashi Koizuka, known for Attack on Titan, and Assistant Director Hideaki Abe from JUJUTSU KAISEN. Kyoji Asano, recognized for his work on Attack on Titan and SPY x FAMILY, along with Takatoshi Honda, who worked on In/Spectre and The First Slam Dunk, will handle Character Design and Chief Animation Direction. The series composition will be overseen by Taku Kishimoto, known for Ranking of Kings and Haikyu!!. Eri Taguchi will be responsible for Prop Design, while Shuhei Fukuda and Ken Imaizumi will focus on Action Animation. Tomonori Kuroda is the Art Director, and Yasuhiro Kajino will handle Creature Design and Concept Art.

The presentation highlighted the studio’s dedication to maintaining the essence of Eiichiro Oda’s original art style while incorporating modern animation techniques. Among the featured materials were character design sheets, pre-production sketches of iconic scenes from the East Blue arc, and a detailed 3D render of Shells Town.

A standout moment of the event was a full-color 3D render of Foosha Village, created using Unreal Engine. This render included notable locations from the series, such as the memorable spot where Luffy and Uta shared moments in One Piece Film: Red.

The first season of The One Piece will cover the entirety of the Romance Dawn saga, introducing audiences to the redesigned characters of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp. The new designs aim to stay true to Oda’s distinctive style.

‘One Piece’ live-action sets sail on Netflix as production begins on Season 2

WIT Studio President and Production I.G’s head recently acknowledged the challenge of adapting a series with over 1,000 episodes, noting that the remake is intended to complement the manga, original anime, and live-action adaptations. The studio is committed to expanding the One Piece universe while staying true to its roots.

Netflix describes The One Piece as a fresh take on the original manga, starting with the East Blue arc, promising fans an exciting new version of the classic story.

Related Topics

World cinema / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.