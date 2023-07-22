ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Piece’ trailer: Iñaki Godoy sets sail as Luffy in live-action series

July 22, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga, ‘One Piece’ follows the adventures of young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates

The Hindu Bureau

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy in ‘One Piece’

Netflix has debuted the trailer of its grand live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a wildly popular manga and subsequent media franchise. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy made of rubber who sets sail to recover a mythical pirate treasure known as the ‘One Piece’. To fulfill his dream, Luffy assembles his own ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

The live-action version of One Piece features Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy as Luffy. Japanese star Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro, a skilled swordsman who joins the Straw Hats. The cast also features Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji and others. The series is developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda.

“Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates,” a synopsis from Netflix reads. “But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

One Piece was earlier adapted into a successful anime series and several animated films and video games.

The live-action series premieres on Netflix on August 31.

