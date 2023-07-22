HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘One Piece’ trailer: Iñaki Godoy sets sail as Luffy in live-action series

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga, ‘One Piece’ follows the adventures of young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates

July 22, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Iñaki Godoy as Luffy in ‘One Piece’

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy in ‘One Piece’

Netflix has debuted the trailer of its grand live-action adaptation of One Piece.

ALSO READ
‘One Piece’ teaser: Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates hit the seas in Netflix’s live-action adaptation

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a wildly popular manga and subsequent media franchise. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy made of rubber who sets sail to recover a mythical pirate treasure known as the ‘One Piece’. To fulfill his dream, Luffy assembles his own ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

The live-action version of One Piece features Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy as Luffy. Japanese star Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro, a skilled swordsman who joins the Straw Hats. The cast also features Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji and others. The series is developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda.

ALSO READ
‘One Piece’: Japanese voice actors from original anime return to dub Netflix’s live-action adaptation

“Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates,” a synopsis from Netflix reads. “But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

One Piece was earlier adapted into a successful anime series and several animated films and video games.

The live-action series premieres on Netflix on August 31.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.