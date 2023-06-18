‘One Piece’ teaser: Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates hit the seas in Netflix’s live-action adaptation

June 18, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

As known earlier, Netflix has been developing a live-action series adaptation of the hit Japanese manga One Piece and earlier today, at the TUDUM event, the streamer unveiled the first teaser trailer of the series. Based on the manga written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda, the series is developed by Steve Maeda and Matt Owens and is set to release on Netflix on August 31.

The teaser shows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) realise his lifelong dream to become the King of the Pirates. And to do the same, he hires Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), a swordsman, Nami (Emily Rudd), a navigator, Sanji (Taz Skylar), a chef, and Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), a slingshot wielder. Together, they are the Straw Hat Pirates. Unfortunately, Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin will not be seen in the series adaptation.

Also starring in the series are Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

Chronicling the stunning coming-of-age adventures of Luffy, the world’s bestselling manga series has already been adapted into an anime TV series with over 900 episodes. There are also 13 animated movies, One Piece video games and merchandise galore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.