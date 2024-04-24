ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Piece’ Season 2 invites ‘Percy Jackson’ writer on board as co-showrunner

April 24, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Joe Tracz has been appointed as the co-showrunner alongside Matt Owens, who served in the same role during its first season

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Netflix’s ‘One Piece’

Netflix’s One Piece adaptation is gearing up for Season 2 with a new addition to its leadership team. Joe Tracz has been appointed as the co-showrunner alongside Matt Owens, who served in the same role during the first season. Steven Maeda, who co-ran the debut season, will transition to an executive producer role for the upcoming season.

Tracz brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous work on adaptations such as Disney+’s recent Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as on Dash & Lily. Expressing his excitement, Owens said, “Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take One Piece to new heights. We’re incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!”

Tracz himself expressed admiration for Eiichiro Oda’s original work and praised the achievements of the live-action adaptation in its debut season.

Since its launch in August 2023, the One Piece series has enjoyed considerable success on Netflix, consistently ranking in the Global Top 10 and garnering a substantial international following. Led by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the show follows the adventures of the Strawhat pirates in search of the legendary One Piece treasure.

As the series sets sail for Season 2, Tracz’s involvement is expected to inject new energy into the production, supported by its ensemble cast including Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar.

The second season of One Piece is expected to drop in 2025 on Netflix.

