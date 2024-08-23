‘One Piece’ Season 2 casts ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, best known for playing Mohan in Never Have I Ever, is set to play Nefertari Cobra in the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece. The news comes just days after Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik were cast as Dr. Kureh and Dr. Hiriluk, respectively.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore exotic islands and oceans in search of the ultimate treasure, the “One Piece,” aiming to crown Luffy as the next Pirate King. Nefertari Cobra is the King of Alabasta and the patriarch of the Nefertari family, as per Deadline.

In the heart of The Desert Kingdom of Alabasta, where rebellion stirs and secrets are buried, stands a King like no other. Introducing Nefertari Cobra, the pillar of integrity in a kingdom at crossroads. 🐫🌴 #OnePieceLiveActionpic.twitter.com/daCvHeh9RJ — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 22, 2024

The star-studded lineup of the upcoming season that includes Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, among others. Fans can also look forward to the return of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

The series, produced in partnership with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios, is currently two months into production for its second season in Cape Town, South Africa.

The show’s executive producers include series creator Eiichiro Oda, Matt Owens & Joe Tracz, along with Adelstein and Clements.